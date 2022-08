Share · View all patches · Build 9347979 · Last edited 19 August 2022 – 13:06:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains.

Next week the new patch will be deployed bringing changes to monetary policy and removal of alt influence on economy (The alt influence and inflation reduction act).

Several key changes worth mentioning

removal costs of port control (and cost of timers)

removal of labor hours from game

trading revamp

removal of electronic 21st century payments for ship sank in pvp and pve

Thank you for the attention.