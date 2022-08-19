Achievements works now;
Added results to the death screen;
Fixed a bug where the Mage's Black Hole would not disappear if the duration talent was learned;
Fixed a bug where if the player had the Thorned Rose artifact, it would automatically become selectable;
Reduced damage of enemies in the 3rd location;
Increased the health of the second boss;
Reduced treatment from the Plague artifact;
Mage Orbs no longer reset when moving to another floor;
Fixed settings during the game;
Still be a Human update for 19 August 2022
Achievements, Results, bug fixes and balance
