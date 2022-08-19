Achievements, Results, bug fixes and balance

Achievements works now;

Added results to the death screen;

Fixed a bug where the Mage's Black Hole would not disappear if the duration talent was learned;

Fixed a bug where if the player had the Thorned Rose artifact, it would automatically become selectable;

Reduced damage of enemies in the 3rd location;

Increased the health of the second boss;

Reduced treatment from the Plague artifact;

Mage Orbs no longer reset when moving to another floor;

Fixed settings during the game;