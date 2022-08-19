 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 19 August 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.113

Forced update. Thanks to lcfreezer for the reporting the password hosting problem.
Also big shoutout to Jamoir who's hosting for us a EU Server 24/7. Really appreciate it!

  • Fixed a new bug related to not being able to host password protected.
  • Fixed issue related to the Lock-on-Target System. Wen you sidewalks around a character using the Lock-on-Target, the character tends to distance itself from the target. Now there's a proper calculation for it to better turning name maneuvering.
  • Dash had the same problem above and it's fixed. There will be an option to deactivate it for other characters.

