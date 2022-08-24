 Skip to content

Pinecone Game update for 24 August 2022

Update - 08.24.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9347750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• The build was optimized, which allowed to reduce the distributive of the game by 25%
• Game soundtrack was published as free DLC. Here is only one track but anyway...

