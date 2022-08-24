• The build was optimized, which allowed to reduce the distributive of the game by 25%
• Game soundtrack was published as free DLC. Here is only one track but anyway...
Pinecone Game update for 24 August 2022
Update - 08.24.2022
• The build was optimized, which allowed to reduce the distributive of the game by 25%
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update