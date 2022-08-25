August 25 Patch

A small patch for Halo Infinite released today, August 25.
🟢 Players who have completed both Season 1 and Season 2 Battle Passes will no longer receive a 'Congratulations!' message upon completing each match
🟢 Scope Glint has been reduced on the following weapons:
- S7 Sniper Rifle
- Shock Rifle
- Stalker Rifle
- Skewer
- BR75 Battle Rifle
- VK78 Commando Rifle
🟢 Rakshasa core armor attachments are now viewable on all body types
To see the full list, and the known issues, head over to Halo Support!
Changed files in this update