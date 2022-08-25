August 25 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9347748 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 01:32:56 UTC by Wendy

A small patch for Halo Infinite released today, August 25.

🟢 Players who have completed both Season 1 and Season 2 Battle Passes will no longer receive a 'Congratulations!' message upon completing each match

🟢 Scope Glint has been reduced on the following weapons:

S7 Sniper Rifle

Shock Rifle

Stalker Rifle

Skewer

BR75 Battle Rifle

VK78 Commando Rifle

🟢 Rakshasa core armor attachments are now viewable on all body types

