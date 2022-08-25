 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 25 August 2022

August 25 Patch

August 25 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch for Halo Infinite released today, August 25.

🟢 Players who have completed both Season 1 and Season 2 Battle Passes will no longer receive a 'Congratulations!' message upon completing each match

🟢 Scope Glint has been reduced on the following weapons:

  • S7 Sniper Rifle
  • Shock Rifle
  • Stalker Rifle
  • Skewer
  • BR75 Battle Rifle
  • VK78 Commando Rifle

🟢 Rakshasa core armor attachments are now viewable on all body types

To see the full list, and the known issues, head over to Halo Support!

