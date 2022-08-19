Patch v1.14

//misc
- Added a Declutter Floor setting which minimises visual floor effects (eg, mud, flames, hexes, etc).
- Gamepad: If the face buttons aren't assigned to an action then they will now also function as menu actions (eg for an XBox pad if you set Dash to trigger, then both trigger and A button will function as Menu Confirm).
- Endless Skirmishes: Played around with the enemy multiplier, increasing the enemy variety and amount early on and slowing the overall multiplier down so games last longer.
//bug fixes
- The Endless Skirmishes related achievements could be gotten in the Boneworld Challenges mode.
- The Endless Skirmishes online leaderboards weren't displaying the current map name.
- Architect Mode: Buying a contraption in the same slot as an existing contraption could result in you exceeding the 9999 gold coin cap.
- Status Screen: The selector wasn't resetting between runs.
- Some events that give you max health (eg eating a Fruit Bush) wasn't quite giving you full health if you had a very high max health.
Enjoy the weekend fellow wretched... oh and stay tuned on Monday for something mischievous (if all goes to plan!) :]
