What it means that Jetpack Collective are now publishing us?

Dear Denizens of Issilith!

In case you missed some of the earlier news, it makes us very happy that we're able to announce that the Jetpack Collective is now publishing PHAGEBORN! And while this is a celebratory moment for us, we understand that there might be some confusion regarding what will this entail for you, our players.

SO, WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

This means that we'll have some extra support on all things marketing and community related. Jetpack Collective is here to help our team, allowing us to put more of our efforts into making the PHAGEBORN the best card game it can be. And while we are going into this new journey as partners, we will keep creative control over the direction in which the game will develop. So you don't need to worry that this may change the feel of the game we all love.

WHAT WILL CHANGE?

Well, not much. At least at this moment. Since we have been working together for some time, this announcement will not change anything already announced. We are still open to discussion and suggestions, and that part won't change. The biggest changes you as players can expect are better marketing activities when the time comes. Long-term, the cooperation with Jetpack Collective will allow us to provide the best live-ops experience possible, and that is one of the things we strive to do.

WHAT TO KEEP IN MIND?

Even though we have publishers now and the servers are back online, our work is far from done. We are still in the process of development and are constantly working on updating the game. Hopefully, with the servers back online, we'll be able to get more feedback from you while you'll be able to see everything we are currently working on and track the development of our dear PHAGEBORN.

So if you aren't already a part of our Discord community, become a Resident of Issilith and share your feedback with us (Discord)! Now is the time to leave your mark on the game. Power To The Players.

Yours truly,

Games Revolted