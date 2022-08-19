Patch Notes 0.6.0 - August 19, 2022

🛠️UPDATE 0.6.0 IS LIVE🛠️

There's no time to explain - hurry up and get your hands on the new CTF mode and a new map! We want to remind you it is still in ALPHA. All of the visuals are not final. You might also encounter several known issues.

But we will be happy to receive your feedback even at this stage to make sure we can do our best and provide you with lots of fun and a genuinely competitive experience!

🔸 [NEW] CAPTURE THE FLAG MODE (4VS4, 5VS5)

Mission Control has announced a new mission type - Capture the F.L.A.G. These missions will require 4 or 5 fighter teams and will take place in much larger environments. The objective is to steal the enemy F.L.A.G. key and deliver it to your base while preventing the enemy from doing the same.

🔸[NEW] CHOWDOWN MAP (CTF)

The first CTF map is ChowDown. Satellite images are rather blurry. The Mission Control geeks joke, "it's because it's an Alpha Version." Well, they should just update their satellite software.

🔸[NEW][VISUAL] NEW ON-CLICK INTERACTIONS

On a similar note - Laika and Nigel have started this weird trend of pretending to be game characters and "play animations" when someone points and "clicks" on them. Sergeant Swiatej, the UH Airfield Director, is not amused and claims it distracts the crews from doing their jobs.

🔹 [UPDATE][VISUAL] Default pose Dash animation updated

Dash is becoming a bit of a poseur. She now has a new default pose whenever she enters the Main Hangar. UltraHorse wants to remind everyone that the Hangar area should not be used as a selfie backdrop 🧐

🔹[UPDATE][VISUAL] Shortstop revolver update

News for the gun enthusiasts: It seems Bobby Jack's Shortstop revolver has undergone a redesign. It's too early to tell how users will react to the change, but early reviews are encouraging—a new, modern look, with some changes to the way it reloads.

🐞 BUGFIXES:

Dash has been reprimanded and will not dash through the floor on the Muertigo location. Says she's sorry.

KNOWN ISSUES: