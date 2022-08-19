 Skip to content

Regiments update for 19 August 2022

Hotfix 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Experimental: update the multi-monitor handling - selecting the display should work more predictable and the available resolutions should be taken from the correct screen

  • Fix AI receiving refunds for lost units - which should not have happened outside of Meeting Engagement and a few specific cases in Operations. This should fix some major AI difficulty spikes in several Stages

  • ATGMs now use a correct Line-of-Sight check and will lose guidance if target moves out of view - or if the shooter is destroyed.

  • Adjust Attack mode victory goal levels to be less of an automatic victory

  • Fix Event Cards past the first one not being properly 'cleaned up' at the end of the Phase - it was especially noticeable during the final stage of final op, as you could keep losing Deployment Points each phase

  • Fix certain cases of Stage scripts not executing at correct phases

  • Fix advanced rules Global Modifiers not being saved in Operations

  • Experimental: LOSTool is also automatically enabled when you display weapon ranges via Shift

  • Add cursor scale option to Game settings

  • Add background radio chatter volume control to Audio settings

  • Fix rare crash on AI group pathfinding

  • Fix some cases of soviet soldiers crewing DDR vehicles

  • Adjust helo-over-water effect

