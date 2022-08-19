Hotfix 1.0.3

Experimental: update the multi-monitor handling - selecting the display should work more predictable and the available resolutions should be taken from the correct screen

Fix AI receiving refunds for lost units - which should not have happened outside of Meeting Engagement and a few specific cases in Operations. This should fix some major AI difficulty spikes in several Stages

ATGMs now use a correct Line-of-Sight check and will lose guidance if target moves out of view - or if the shooter is destroyed.

Adjust Attack mode victory goal levels to be less of an automatic victory

Fix Event Cards past the first one not being properly 'cleaned up' at the end of the Phase - it was especially noticeable during the final stage of final op, as you could keep losing Deployment Points each phase

Fix certain cases of Stage scripts not executing at correct phases

Fix advanced rules Global Modifiers not being saved in Operations

Experimental: LOSTool is also automatically enabled when you display weapon ranges via Shift

Add cursor scale option to Game settings

Add background radio chatter volume control to Audio settings

Fix rare crash on AI group pathfinding

Fix some cases of soviet soldiers crewing DDR vehicles