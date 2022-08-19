Hotfix 1.0.3

Experimental: update the multi-monitor handling - selecting the display should work more predictable and the available resolutions should be taken from the correct screen
-
Fix AI receiving refunds for lost units - which should not have happened outside of Meeting Engagement and a few specific cases in Operations. This should fix some major AI difficulty spikes in several Stages
-
ATGMs now use a correct Line-of-Sight check and will lose guidance if target moves out of view - or if the shooter is destroyed.
-
Adjust Attack mode victory goal levels to be less of an automatic victory
-
Fix Event Cards past the first one not being properly 'cleaned up' at the end of the Phase - it was especially noticeable during the final stage of final op, as you could keep losing Deployment Points each phase
-
Fix certain cases of Stage scripts not executing at correct phases
-
Fix advanced rules Global Modifiers not being saved in Operations
-
Experimental: LOSTool is also automatically enabled when you display weapon ranges via Shift
-
Add cursor scale option to Game settings
-
Add background radio chatter volume control to Audio settings
-
Fix rare crash on AI group pathfinding
-
Fix some cases of soviet soldiers crewing DDR vehicles
-
Adjust helo-over-water effect
Changed files in this update