New Level 99 cap! Nightmare and hell difficulties! Level 12 class skill caps!

267: Early Access 0.13.6 - August 19, 2022 7:00 AM EST

• Level now goes up to level 99.

• Class skills now go up to level 12.

• Nightmare and hell missions are now available at the tavern if you clear its preceding difficulty.

• Overall experience received from mobs has been re-adjusted throughout, so you may notice a difference, particularly after level 30. In the past, leveling actually felt faster after level 30.

• Exceptional, elite items can now be purchased at the store.

• Mobs have boosted armor and resists in nightmare and hell.

• Players' elemental and status resists are lower in nightmare and hell.

• Champion/unique mobs in nightmare and hell have additional traits.

• Experience earned by mob consider color has been adjusted. In general, it has been increased. Rewards are much better for mobs equal level or higher and it tends to drop off considerably if fighting lower level mobs.

• Magic and rare items can now roll values much higher than before. Nightmare and hell mobs allow for much higher potential values.

• Some mob types now have physical resistance by default. This armor is light in normal difficulty, but is much stronger in nightmare and hell.

• Faerie Flame (RNG) has been changed from fire to arcane damage type. Rangers need more damage type diversity and, even though it literally says flame in the name, it operates in a more arcane sense than a flaming sense. Trust me! It illuminates your target!

• Fixed a bug that caused ping to erroneously go up when equipping items.

• Fixed Melody of Mana and Litany of Life (BRD) tooltip bugs at the academy. They now indicate their correct values by rank.

• Some base items were renamed to align better with their image and item tiers. Of course, fancier names should be a higher item tier. This change is not retroactive.

• The current target bar now lists resists, immunities in a new concise format.

• Righteous Rhapsody (BRD) now triggers auto attack.

• Updated nightmare/hell mob attributes.

• Fixed item linking to party, guild, whisper.

• When failing to embark on a nightmare/hell mission, the error message will display the full list of names of people who cannot embark.

• Fixed a bug that would cause you to rejoin a previous party in some circumstances.

• Empty messages no longer populate your chat input history.

• You will no longer see linked items from players that you have ignored.

• Ignore lists now automatically remove duplicate values.

• Mobs now receive certain damage bonuses if they are higher level than you.

• You now receive the same heroic and non-heroic experience from quests and mobs.

• Plain Cape's base item image value was corrected.

• Exp find, gold find, and magic find now appear on the stat sheet. Magic find from curios and heroic mode is now slightly more beneficial.

• Added dual wield, double attack, dodge, parry, riposte chance to the stat sheet.

• Hard caps were added to defensive skills.

• Run speed can now appear on boots and certain special items. Only the leader's run speed affects the party speed.

• Fixed a display glitch with slain party members' health bars. They now correctly display as empty instead of full.

• Added new minimum property values for exceptional and elite items.

• Gold, exp, and magic find can now appear on certain items.

• Enabled walking while alt-tabbed.

• Specific skills can now receive a damage bonus from items.

• Buffs and debuffs can now reduce the amount of incoming physical damage from mobs beyond the regular armor (physical reduction) cap. This should help status effects such as fear and Mending Aura (MNK) be more effective.

• Mob health has been re-scaled with nightmare, hell difficulties in mind.

• The death experience penalty has been adjusted. There is no penalty for dying on normal mode, but it still applies on nightmare and hell.

• Maximum resist values on magic, rare items have been boosted to be more generous across most item types.

• Resist status effect properties (stun, fear, etc) can now appear on some rare items.

• Boosted the life leech damage on Sanguine Harvest (SHD).

• If applicable, your title will now appear on your stat sheet.

• Rings, amulets, and charms can now do a new value clustering distribution where spell resists, added spell damage, enhanced spell damage can accumulate individually and to all types. When this happens, the tooltip will list all resists' cumulative values separately.

• Fixed the mana regen on clarity.

• Slightly eased the cost of spells and skills after skill level 3.