PolyCore Defense update for 19 August 2022

Patch 1.1.1 is live!

NEW

  • Showing turret upgrade progress (holding CTRL) will now also show the turret with the most damage
  • Added the ability to cycle between placed turrets by pressing A or D, Left arrow or Right arrow. Unselect by pressing S.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue causing the Laser Beamer to be able to target flying enemies without Aerial Targeting installed
  • Fixed an issue causing Mine Prepper mines to not be removed when starting a new map with the continue button
  • Fixed an issue causing the Gem Miner emit arrow to show after being placed
  • Fixed an issue causing the "new turret unlock at level X" text to show when all turrets are unlocked
  • Fixed an issue causing the enemy Boosting Modifier to not work properly
  • Fixed an issue causing turret upgrade progress text to not work properly when loading a saved game
  • The turret upgrade progress text info (ex. "3/8") will now update if installing a module when the info is showing

CHANGES

~ Made some minor adjustments to waves 33 and 37 on hard
~ Increased Gem Miner cost but buffed the Gem Miner modules
~ Greatly improved Russan translations - Thanks Sergey
~ Buffed the Laser Beamer
~ Reduced the Ion Cannon SFX volume

