Early Access Announcement!

We are excited to announce that Goblin Gladiators is now entering early access! We want to give you all the best experience, so we hope you enjoy the opportunity to be able to join us for this stage of development, let us know your thoughts, and help influence the future of the game!

Don't forget, our discord channel is the best place to follow all the latest progress updates and let us know what you'd like to see in future updates!

We hope to have more news for you soon; watch this space!

PS: Join us for another round of playtest this Friday, 26 Aug, between 7-9pm BST for some exciting action!