Stuntfest - World Tour update for 19 August 2022

Dev Q&A #2

Programming is the glue that ties a lot of video games together and in this Dev Q&A we're chatting to the first of many programmers behind Stuntfest Worldtour. Wanna know what goes into a game like Stuntfest from a programming standpoint and, how to maybe start your own career in the field? Well, watch to find out more!

Wanna know more or, have specific VFX questions for Max? Let us know on the forums or, one of our many social media platforms;

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Stuntfest
Discord - https://discord.com/Stuntfest
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/stuntfestofficial
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stuntfestofficial/

