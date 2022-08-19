OneBit Adventure is Available Now for Free!

It's been a little over 3 years of development and now OneBit Adventure is available on Steam for Windows and Mac! My name is Jonathan Concepcion and I have spent a lot of time developing a passion project into reality. OneBit Adventure was released on Google Play and App Store previously in 2019, but with the focus of Steam release, a full UI rework was done to make OneBit feel more exciting to play on PC!

Casual Roguelike

I wanted to make a game that was simple and fun, but also looked unique. OneBit has everything that makes for a fun combination of complexity for mid game as players can unlock various new skills to further make their fights more fun. You can play casually which makes for a easy challenge to blast through thousands of steps or hardcore which includes permadeath and much more difficult enemies as you barely life to see another campfire. Reaching the next highest step is what this game is about, but also the story that will unfold in the near future.

Why Free to Play?

I've gotten this question a lot so I will make it more presentable here. The goal was to make a simply fun game for everyone without restrictions. OneBit has micro-transactions with cosmetics and revives for classic mode, but nothing like loot boxes, gachas, or ad spamming. I'm an indie dev and really just wanted to make a fun game that wasn't grasping for every penny, but I do appreciate the support as it helps me provide even better content!

What to Expect After Release?

OneBit still has lots of room to grow. I didn't want to label it as Early Access because most features are already functional and in the game; however, more dungeons, enemies, and professions are in the works! I want to make this the ultimate free to play roguelike that provides endless fun. I'm excited to continue development over the next year and have been very open about it on our official community Discord as well.