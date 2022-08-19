Update0.6.143

Share · View all patches · Build 9347113 · Last edited 19 August 2022 – 10:59:07 UTC by Wendy

[H2] [Update 0.6.143] [/ H2]

[H3] New Expert [/ H3]

**- Added opening expert [Elite Expert] : Can directly recruit level 3 units [/ B]

[B]- Added Opening Expert [Rhino Expert I] : Gain 1 Level 2 rhino in Turn 3 for free **

- Added Opening Expert [Air Expert] : Unlocked Air units cost no supplies, all Air Force attack power increased by 20%

- Longbow Expert Level changed to 1, effect changed to: Longbow range increased by 10

- [Skill Expert] Removed from opening

- [Improved training] removed from opening, skill level changed to 2

[[h3] equipment/h3]

- Added level 4 equipment [Super Heavy Armor] : Increased unit health by 200% when equipped with this item

- Added level 3 equipment [Core] : Units equipped with this item have 75% more damage and 75% more health

- Added level 1 item [Speed Attack Module] : Units equipped with this item move 5 faster and damage 40% more.

- [Mobile module] removed

[h3] [/ h3] of science and technology

- Melting point and ball reload lock technology temporarily removed

- Melting Point and Steel Ball Energy Drain technology price changed to 300, effect changed to: Health increased by 60%, the damage done to enemies is converted to your own health

- Melt Point's Call Crawler tech price changed from 300 to 200

- The price of the Fortress's Launcher Overload technology changed to 200

Other [/ h3] [h3]

- Mustang Arc combo removed from opening

- Longbow Expert I effect Gain a Level 3 longbow for free for opening