- Added feature: relationships with NPCs have an attribute value bonus every day.
- Adjustment of investment information brought by relationship with NPCs.
- Adjustment of career advancement method when working part-time.
- Adjustment of the stress system after opening a game company.
- The effect of different energy values on the opening of a game company.
- UI adjustment for stalls etc.
- Adjustment to the difficulty level of the University Huarongdao game.
- Archiving is possible during the college entrance examination.
- University episodes can be archived.
- Optimisation of the game content of the internet cafe.
- Optimisation of the writing game.
投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 19 August 2022
2022-8-17 Update log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update