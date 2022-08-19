 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 19 August 2022

2022-8-17 Update log

Share · View all patches · Build 9347069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added feature: relationships with NPCs have an attribute value bonus every day.
  2. Adjustment of investment information brought by relationship with NPCs.
  3. Adjustment of career advancement method when working part-time.
  4. Adjustment of the stress system after opening a game company.
  5. The effect of different energy values on the opening of a game company.
  6. UI adjustment for stalls etc.
  7. Adjustment to the difficulty level of the University Huarongdao game.
  8. Archiving is possible during the college entrance examination.
  9. University episodes can be archived.
  10. Optimisation of the game content of the internet cafe.
  11. Optimisation of the writing game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1355761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link