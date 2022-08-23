Distant Worlds 2 - Update v. 1.0.6.4

This major official update includes an engine upgrade, a new Vulkan rendering mode and many, many bug fixes, performance, UI, AI and gameplay improvements. Please read through the changes below to see how to get the best results from DW2 on your system.

VERY IMPORTANT NOTE (New Engine and .NET 6.0):

The Core game engine has been upgraded to use the latest version of Stride. (4.1.0.1)

Due to this, .NET 6.0 is now required to run the game (it previously required .NET 4.0). Steam should start to install it automatically. If your Steam client does not start the install, please Exit Steam and try again. This should hopefully refresh the client and force it to do so.

If the prompt with .NET 6.0.5 doesn't start/appear. Please download dotnet from the link below. Then restart your PC before launching DW2.

Dotnet Download

IMPORTANT NOTE (Vulkan/DXVK Support):

If you still experience crashes with 1.0.6.4 or later, especially crashes in battle, please try the new DXVK rendering option in the game settings. This can be found under "Rendering Mode", which can be switched from DirectX 11 to DXVK. DXVK is only guaranteed to work with the SDR (Standard Definition Rendering) option in your game settings. It may work with some HDR (High Definition Rendering) settings, but we do not advise trying those at this time. The DXVK option will likely resolve many issues caused by driver bugs or incompatibilities. If you try this setting and the game does not launch, please note the command line option in the changes below to switch back to DirectX 11. (To force DirectX on launch, add /use-dx11 as a command-line argument to DistantWorlds2.exe)

Changes in 1.0.6.4 (August 12th, 2022):

ENGINE UPGRADE

Upgraded engine to Stride 4.1.0.1, which requires .NET 6.0. Please see the important notes above.

RENDERING AND GAME SETTINGS

added Vulkan/DXVK rendering option in game settings

integrated new command line option to use DirectX11, which resets any registry settings to use DXVK. To use add /use-dx11 as a command-line argument to DistantWorlds2.exe

persisted some previously unsaved game settings (Control Center List item size, rendering option toggles)

Auto-detect and warn when PC is missing a vendor-specific display driver (i.e. when only Available adapter is 'Microsoft Basic Render Driver')

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

minor performance improvements in some areas

avoid precaching some models and textures when have low video memory

added some extra game settings to allow disabling some rendering effects

extended multi-threading to better utilize CPU cores and provide better performance

improved texture memory management to improve performance and further minimize crashes

enabled early exit from many multi-threaded tasks to provide more responsiveness in very large games when exiting to main menu or initiating load or save

improved performance when calculating construction yard wait times for incoming ships, thus improving responsiveness in very large games

Improved rendering performance by implementing shader instancing when drawing galaxy map highlights (list items) and empire territory circles/lines. These improvements are especially evident in large games when zoomed out to the galaxy level

improved performance when opening very large lists in Control Center (e.g. civilian ships)

CRASH AND BUG FIXES

fixed various crashes relating to Stride rendering

fixed rare crash when resolving ship mission commands

fixed rare crash when calculating ship collision avoidance factors

fixed bug where location effects could sometimes linger for ships, disrupting subsequent movement

fixed crash when determining threat level for enemy ship

fixed crash when checking whether research project prerequisites have been researched

fixed rare crash when escorting target

fixed rare crash when calculating ship strength including fighters

fixed rare crash when drawing diplomatic relation details

fixed crash when click on non-item area of Resource Flow selection list

fixed rare crash when executing some game events

fixed crash when signalling docking completion for a ship

fixed rare crash when use planet destroyer

fixed crash when ship evaluates nearby threats

fixed issue where some older savegames could not be loaded

improved locking to reduce contention and fix crashes

fixed crash when checking ships within range at a location

fixed crash when finding shortest docking wait queue at a location

fixed rare crash when calculating jump path between systems

fixed crash when reviewing system visibility after ship exits hyperjump

fixed crash when drawing location badges

fixed rare crash when creating new colony

fixed crash when ship reviews its fleet escort

fixed crash when recording ship revert mission

fixed crash when checking for abandoned ships at location

fixed crash when fleet considers whether to retreat

fixed crash when updating system summary data

fixed rare crash when loading ship designs

fixed crash when calculating construction yard wait times

fixed crash when calculating stock levels

fixed crash when removing list items

fixed crash when merging temporary locations

fixed crash when resolving character location description

fixed crash when generating message log user interface

fixed crash when ship evaluates nearby threats

fixed rare crash when showing research screen

fixed rare crash while ship is determining system jump path

fixed a number of multi-threading-related crashes

fixed rare crash when processing ship movement and energy consumption

fixed crash when ship identifies nearby threats

improved context-locking for rendering to further reduce DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED errors

enabled capture of DirectX Debug information when switched on

improved error reporting with more detail

fixed rare crash when a ship refuels

UI IMPROVEMENTS

added text formatting to various messages

fixed some minor display issues with text layout

added further tooltips to Design List screen explaining Retrofit and Status columns

ensure that accepting a request to help another empire battle the Hive threat also ends any war between you

fixed sorting in Defensive Bases list for Name and Distance From Spaceport

added more detailed inline text formatting for markup language

extended text formatting to messages

updated Design List screen to more clearly indicate toggling for some items (underlines for Role Design, Auto Retrofit, Is Active columns)

added extra filter in New Mining Locations list: 'All Resources - No Asteroids'

improved selectability of fleets and other items at galaxy level

added popup selection when click multiple items at same point

selection popup list is ordered by type, with fleets, stars and spaceports first

ensure player empire territory marked green (friendly) in Diplomacy map overlay

now include Autosaves for Continue Game button, i.e. if an autosave is the most recent savegame then that game will be resumed

better selection of default user interface size based on screen resolution (i.e. larger default size for larger screens)

fixed bug where ships sometimes could not be selected at system level

fixed Mining Locations list sometimes showing wrong items when filtering by a specific resource

properly filter out unknown resources in Colonies list

Adjusted some galaxy map overlays so that properly fade out as zoom in (long range scanners, diplomacy, exploration)

Adjusted general opacity for some map overlays (long range scanners, diplomacy, exploration)

added Continue Game button to main menu (load most recent savegame)

FLEET, SHIP AND STARFIGHTER BEHAVIOR

fixed ships sometimes incorrectly reassigning mission when get too close to planets

reduced collision avoidance contention when ships are docking at base, thus improving throughput

further extended logic for ships to avoid exiting hyperjump when mission changes: will now remain in hyperjump when change - mission to move to coordinates (at same location), even though do not have specific target

fixed fleet ships sometimes getting stuck in deep space unable to jump

fixed damaged fleet ships that cannot jump to repair location causing repeated fleet repair missions

improved fleet target selection so that do not upgrade attack against enemy ship to attack against entire fleet unless lead ship of enemy fleet is visible, thus better assessing whether need to refuel or gather before attack

now ensure ships always get properly refueled by fuel tanker, even when very close to planet

fighters now better at continuing to escort carriers when supporting ongoing Raid, Capture or Bombard missions (fighters no longer stop idle in space)

fixed bug where fleets were sometimes calculating fuel range incorrectly and thus taking on missions that were too distant

fighters now never allow collision avoidance to prevent them from boarding their carrier, thus avoiding holding up the carrier's jump, etc

ships now remain in hyperjump when assign new mission if target is at same location as previous mission, e.g. thus have all fleet ships continue their jump to threat investigation location after first ship exits jump and upgrades mission to attack threat (no need to exit jump and then restart new jump)

added new ship mission type: Explore Location - explores all items at a location, useful for manually exploring asteroid fields. Select exploration ship and right-click on an item for popup menu with this mission

fleets no longer incorrectly refuel when assign prepare and attack mission against target outside a star system

default designs for medium and large freighters now have more fuel tanks to give greater range than small freighters

fixed bug where some ship/base retrofits were not completing properly, i.e. some new components were not being added

improved willingness of construction ships without hyperdrives to build new bases at own location

carriers no longer launch fighters when exit jumps at transit locations on way to final attack target, thus speeding up transit jumps (only launch fighters when real threats or arrive at final attack target location)

creating new fleet from multiple selected ships now also properly updates action buttons under Selection Panel to match new fleet

TROOPS AND TROOP TRANSPORTS

fixed some non-playable race troop sizes (were zero, thus very fast recruitment, etc)

ensure troop recruitment costs always paid, even when manually recruited

troops named with proper numeric prefix that relates to number of troop units in empire

Infantry defense strengths increased

fixed automated non-fleet troop transports sometimes getting into endless loop of load/unload troops at a colony

troops at colonies now more likely to be ungarrisoned when not needed to meet defensive requirements or rebellion supression (e.g. shortly after conquest), thus freeing them up for reloading on troop transports

more careful auto-loading and unloading of troops for automated troop transports that are not part of a fleet. Avoid getting in endless loop of loading/unloading troops

DIPLOMACY

empires now properly decide whether to honor Defense Treaties, will consider whether to declare war on aggressors against their allies. Declining to honor treaty negatively impacts relations and reputation, whereas honoring the treaty (declaring war on aggressor) improves relations and reputation. When war diplomacy is not automated, player will be prompted with modal message window where they must choose whether to honor treaty or not

value of offer to end war with 3rd party in diplomacy trade deal screen now valued much lower. Other empire also has to be interested in an end to your war with 3rd party, i.e. they are friends with 3rd party and concerned about the war

Non Aggression treaties no longer offered when diplomatic strategy for a faction is set to Conquer

altered acceptance levels for diplomatic trade deals with other empires: angry empires require much higher value offered, friendly empires no longer offer very favourable deals

increased negative diplomatic incident amount from invading colonies, whether the colony is independent or owned by another faction. Negative incident amount now also scales with colony size, i.e. larger colonies generate stronger incident. However when at war with faction then incident is much lower, as is negative reputation impact

increased negative diplomatic incident amount from colony bombardment. Note that this is not just a constant value, but rather is tied to actual amount of population loss

fixed bug where special locations could be traded repeatedly in Diplomacy trade screen

fixed bug where could not refuel ships at pirate bases when have Military Refuelling agreement

ending a War or signing a Non Aggression treaty now clears any dangerous locations for other empire, thus preventing automated fleets from unnecessarily investigating locations that are no longer a threat

SHIP DESIGN

ensure Upgrade Design button properly accounts for components that have matching category but not the necessary capabilities, e.g. Star Marine Barracks that are crew quarters category but are used differently

COLONIZATION AND SUITABILITY

ensure some story planets have proper quality levels to eventually become colonized by specified race

fixed automated colonization sometimes colonizing targets slightly below suitability threshold in empire policy

improved loading colonists for new colony targets so that load most suitable race even when is not dominant race at load colony

tweaked independent colony suitability for some races so that always have suitability of at least +20 (economically viable)

colony ships now less likely to retrofit and more likely to colonize any targets within range before refuelling (i.e. do not refuel if already have colonization target within range)

improved willingness of automated Colony Ships to colonize queued colonization targets that are independent colonies but are unsuitable for empire races (does not matter because bulk of population is pre-existing well-suited native race)

fixed bug where too many colony ships were sometimes being built

fixed bug where colony ships could sometimes load the wrong race of colonists for queued colonization targets

when Colonization Automation is manual, automated colony ships no longer load colonists except for queued colonization targets

CHARACTERS

better handling of imprisoned characters when reconquer colony (ensure properly removed from prisoners of previous empire)

properly exclude imprisoned characters when determining defensive bonuses at colony (as shown in Troop Report screen)

added extra tooltip descriptions for character traits Corrupt (Scientist) and Double Agent

MANUAL PLAY IMPROVEMENTS

added action buttons for multi-selected ships: scrap and retire selected ships

added new right-click mission for multi-selected ships: capture (when ships have capability)

AI IMPROVEMENTS

now properly handle situation when empire was planning to build expensive planetary facility at a colony, but lost colony while saving up construction funds

GENERAL BUG FIXES

now properly exclude ShipHulls_Art.xml file when not in art mode

fixed occasional error messages relating to regional settings on non-English PCs

fixed incorrect URL for .Net 6.0 installation

SOUND EFFECTS

limit number of simultaneous sound effects of same type to avoid very high effect volume, especially when first zooming into a location

further reduced simultaneous sound effects that can sometimes create loud bursts of sound

added Assault Pod sound effect

added shield strike and construction sound effects

fixed weapon firing sound effects not playing unless weapon also had accompanying particle effect

MODDING IMPROVEMENTS

added new Game Event features for story team

now allow loading multiple XML data files per type to better support modding

enabled IsPlayable flag in Races.xml file to better support modding. Note that races list in Start New Game screen does not scroll horizontally, so can currently only add 3-4 more races before disappear off right side of screen, but will add scroll support in future

added better support for custom mod-loading through command-line arguments

added extra checks with multi-file loading for mods, giving better feedback on data errors

implemented better approach for resetting static base data (loaded from XML files) when start a new game in same session (no longer reload from files), thus better supporting modding

OTHER