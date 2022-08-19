Patch Notes - 0.921.8

Fellow Braves,
Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!
Once again, here is a new challenge for our braves:
- A double trouble awaits at challenge tier 8, where the static field meets the sleight of hand.
Also, we are buffing "Raging Ember" (by a lot!) to make it more useful:
- Now, with "Raging Ember" equipped, all friendly units gain 6 stacks of <sprite=8> Rage after a deck shuffle.
And the oh-so-common UI brush-up.
- Improved UI for the "Setting" screen.
See you next week!
Dev Team,
2022.8.19
Changed files in this update