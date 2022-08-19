 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brave's Rage update for 19 August 2022

Patch Notes - 0.921.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9346984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!

Once again, here is a new challenge for our braves:

  • A double trouble awaits at challenge tier 8, where the static field meets the sleight of hand.

Also, we are buffing "Raging Ember" (by a lot!) to make it more useful:

  • Now, with "Raging Ember" equipped, all friendly units gain 6 stacks of <sprite=8> Rage after a deck shuffle.

And the oh-so-common UI brush-up.

  • Improved UI for the "Setting" screen.

See you next week!

Dev Team,

2022.8.19

Changed files in this update

Depot 1124081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link