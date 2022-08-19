 Skip to content

PASSAGE update for 19 August 2022

PASSAGE Update

-Reworked the puzzle with the cassettes
-Fixed some bugs in relation to picking up items
-Added hints to puzzles that needed them
-Added a small chance to change things for the remainder of a run

