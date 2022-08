Hey guys,

Helping the Hotties v0.8.2 has just been released! It comes with new story content, more collectibles', five new Steam achievements and long requested Steam Cloud saves.

With 2 more releases, the story is nearing its climax as Hotties try to get MC's affection. There's no time to be wasted, GO PLAY THE GAME!"

If you'll have any issues with your game, please run "Verify integrity of game files..." first. It should fix majority of your issues.