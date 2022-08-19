Cue Club 2 Update

Hi Everyone,
We're pleased to release another new update to Cue Club 2 today, with some nice new feature additions requested by the community, plus a few bug fixes too.
CUES
- Added support to change the size of the cue during a game. From the menu, select 'Change Cue' and pick from one of the three sizes available. This can be useful if you prefer to use a longer and heavier cue for break shots, or wish to use a shorter and lighter cue to play an extreme swerve shot.
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Added silver and gold trophies and Steam achievements for achieving 5,000 points and 10,000 points in multiplayer. The existing trophy for earning 1,000 points is now the bronze trophy.
GRAPHICS
- Added an option to toggle the display of the Cue Club 2 logo on the outer edges of the pockets in pool and snooker (3D mode). See 'Options > Tables & Equipment > Tables > Global Settings > Pocket Logos'. Default setting is 'On'.
CONTROLS
-
Added support for 'H' and 'V' keys to adjust horizontal and vertical spin on the cue ball whilst moving the mouse. Note that pressing 'H' resets top spin to zero, and pressing 'V' resets side spin to zero. To adjust both together use the 'E' key (for 'English').
-
Added support for 'C' key to reset spin and return the cue to the centre position.
CAMERAS
- Fixed an issue that failed to return the camera view to 2D mode at the start of the next frame in a match, when auto switching (2D to 3D) is enabled.
MENUS
-
Fixed an issue that presented the 'progress will be lost' message in the menus when trying to exit after the match had actually been completed.
-
Fixed an issue that stopped the 'Fast Aiming' control method being saved when changing from 'Options > Controls > Mouse and Keyboard'.
-
Fixed an issue that displayed the pool table instead of the snooker table in the background of the tournament opponent screen when snooker was selected.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update