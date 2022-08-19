《军团 LEGIONCRAFT》is officially launched！

Legion v1.0.0 update notes

Updated the content of the sixth chapter of the campaign, including several new levels, four new heroes, three new lords and a large number of new creatures, skills, holy relics and guards. Chapter 6 is the final chapter of the campaign. Added achievement system. Added the function of spacebar to pause the game. When paused, you can't do battle, but you can check the properties and skills of each creature. Added the function of removing the runes of neutral creatures and recycling skill points when recruiting them. Added several player avatars and added different ability effects to all player avatars. Added complete English text to the game. Optimized the creature values and fixed some bugs.

Developer's description.

Hello, I'm Way, the producer of Legion, and I'm very happy to have finally gotten the game to the point where I think it's basically complete and released. This is my first officially released and largely finished game, and I hope it will be enjoyed by some players. For some players who haven't come across "Legion" yet, here's some talk about the game itself and the development experience.

About the game being too hard and whether it's fun or not

There is a general consensus in the game development field that it is easier to make a difficult game, but harder to make a simple and fun game. As my first officially released game, and my tenth personal project that must be completed after nine bad projects, it is most important for me to seek stability as much as possible to ensure the completion and guaranteed income of the project, so I chose such a relatively hardcore game play and very unique painting style - which determines the game It is difficult to have a wider audience, but players who like the gameplay and style are likely to buy it. So I'm sorry that this game may not be fun enough for many players. But if you like to study new game play and skill sets, this game is likely to be quite good.

As for the difficulty part, the current difficulty tuning basically ensures that players can beat all normal difficulty levels after getting started and understanding the effects of most skills and runes, but the hardest difficulty, Nightmare, is quite challenging for myself and requires a good amount of playing experience and a bit of luck to get through.

Regarding the progress of previous updates.

Since the "Legion" project has been close to four years, the first and middle by me and the programmer two people online cooperation development, relatively inefficient; the last year studio staff gradually expanded, and now the number of developers have seven people.

In advance: there is no intention to sell misery oh. The legion" in 19 years released in the domestic independent game is considered a fair result, but even so only let me and the programmer two people get a certain improvement in life, renting space to recruit people is still relatively difficult. So for a long time, we had to plan future projects and contact all kinds of investment while updating the game, hoping to find investors with relatively consistent ideas and goals. After the financing was basically finalized at the end of the year 21, we borrowed some money to rent a space and started to recruit new people to join us, and entered the update state with full power.

Two years ago there have been complaints about our slow update, I am sorry for those who want to play to the new content but can not wait for the update, I hope that the current update can make everyone satisfied.

About future updates.

The current Legion content as a whole has reached what I consider to be a relatively complete level, in terms of the main campaign levels should not be updated with new content, but there are still some content lacking, such as a serious lack of BGM, after which we will find time to write a few songs to enrich it. In addition, there are also some small ideas that can add more fun to the game, and will try to achieve if conditions allow.

In terms of the game system, the relative simplicity and weakness of the underlying logic of the game makes it difficult for us to make major adjustments to the gameplay, and it is relatively easy to adjust and improve the original gameplay.

If I could, I would like to keep updating Legion until the content of the world of Loslan is fully presented to the players who like Legion, and the gameplay and values are polished enough to be perfect - but this is not a game of continuous operation after all, in the case of the game's low popularity and lack of subsequent income, from the perspective of business and survival From the point of view of business and survival, it is probably the best choice to make the game worthy of its price, and at the same time to satisfy the majority of players who have already purchased it.