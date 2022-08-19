August 19th version Update Notes (Beta)

[B][H3] August 19 Version Update Notes (Beta) [/ H3][/ B]
- Improve the proficiency conversion revenue, from the original conversion to various values, to direct conversion to various rates. And there are many different rates for each mastery. The added health is converted to defense and increases tank level.
- Added the ability to switch to a special image when using Yirong mask for Gu Zhi Shi, Fu Ye and Aunt Li.
- Added Orphan Master will automatically change into a young woman when she completes a special vow.
- Install a new batch of Sanwu.
- Open the reinforcement system, you can spend copper coins in the room of Castsword Villa - Jade chess piece, Kaifeng - Uncle Feng, Hangzhou - Mozheng or Crescent Village to strengthen the specified equipment.
- The new "Heavenly Fairy Jade Dew Pill" on Zhang Tianshi seems to have special effects...
- Added a series of achievements related to the renovation of Ewen Villa
Fixed BUG:
- Fixed an issue where potential breakthrough increases damage inheritance anomaly.
- Fix the abnormal problem when Jiang Yi breaks through potential.
- Fix the problem that most of the inherited contents of Zhou Mu are not normally inherited, including but not limited to: the repair progress of Yu Wen Shan and the function of the big map worship Guan Yin image.
- Fixed some NPCS with abnormal initial attributes. For example: Guo Pengju, Feng chong, Shou Jing monk, Qin Dynasty, Ni Feiling, Fu Ye, and so on, a total of 11 people.
Changed depots in steam_versions_test branch