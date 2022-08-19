Suvy Armor / Map Size

With this update, the city was re-generated. Previously saved games may not load or load with errors. It is recommended to start a new game!
Added durability to the Suvy car
- the durability decreases when a bullet hits and if you crash
Added hull and glass armor for the Suvy
- hull armor reduces incoming damage by 80%
- glass armor protects passengers
Increased the map size
- increased map size from 4 km^2 to 16 km^2
- added hills
- reduced the possibility of skidding the Suvy
- fixed the Suvy restarted while driving
- fixed bullets did not always fly into the middle of crosshair
Changed files in this update