 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STOLEN CITY update for 19 August 2022

Suvy Armor / Map Size

Share · View all patches · Build 9346492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update, the city was re-generated. Previously saved games may not load or load with errors. It is recommended to start a new game!

Added durability to the Suvy car
  • the durability decreases when a bullet hits and if you crash

Added hull and glass armor for the Suvy
  • hull armor reduces incoming damage by 80%
  • glass armor protects passengers



Increased the map size
  • increased map size from 4 km^2 to 16 km^2




full size (clickable):

  • added hills
  • reduced the possibility of skidding the Suvy
  • fixed the Suvy restarted while driving
  • fixed bullets did not always fly into the middle of crosshair

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link