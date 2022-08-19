 Skip to content

Sumo Seals Playtest update for 19 August 2022

Update Notes for August 19 2022

  • Fixed a bug that would play a previous playlist instead of custom picks selected by the player via A La Carte if a playlist had already been played before.
  • Added playlist description to make the choices clearer to the player
  • Added UI refinements and fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1999811
