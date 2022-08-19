 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 19 August 2022

Update 2022.08.19.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.08.19.0

TWEAK:

  • Gedeon: Special Attacks tweaks
  • Barabasz: Special Attacks tweaks
  • Alexander: General Attack tweaks
  • Characters now don't do a low attack leg slip dodge if further than 2.2m from the opponent
  • Default Muscle Power is now a bit lower (adjustable in Options)

NEW:

  • Move Lists now show which attack is a FEINT. Feints are attacks that confuse the opponent and cause him to assume an incorrect guard position unless the opponent presses (or is pressing) Backwards during the attack. FEINTs are indicated visually by particles and audio when performed. TL;DR: Press or hold the backward button to block this.

