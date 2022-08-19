 Skip to content

Cult of the Lamb update for 19 August 2022

Version 1.0.10

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed issue where spider trader doesn’t give the tarot card when they should
  • Fixed issue where spider trader doesn’t have a follower for sale in dungeon if purchased in the base
  • Fixed bug where weapons glitch out if all weapons are unlocked
  • Fixed HUD showing when it shouldn’t whilst player is entering the base
  • Followers will properly leave your base when failing the ‘Crisis of Faith’ quest
  • Followers who are exhausted will stay in bed until exhaustion has been removed
  • Updated in game credits with correct names
  • Fixing issue where music would stop in player upgrade & rituals
  • Updated Ingredient item so that it has an outline

