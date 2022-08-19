- Fixed issue where spider trader doesn’t give the tarot card when they should
- Fixed issue where spider trader doesn’t have a follower for sale in dungeon if purchased in the base
- Fixed bug where weapons glitch out if all weapons are unlocked
- Fixed HUD showing when it shouldn’t whilst player is entering the base
- Followers will properly leave your base when failing the ‘Crisis of Faith’ quest
- Followers who are exhausted will stay in bed until exhaustion has been removed
- Updated in game credits with correct names
- Fixing issue where music would stop in player upgrade & rituals
- Updated Ingredient item so that it has an outline
Cult of the Lamb update for 19 August 2022
Version 1.0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
