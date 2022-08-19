Highway to Elderlicht: Changelog 0.98.1.14

Hello Heroes!

We are sorry about these two softlocks you were getting since yesterday. Thank you for your reports, it helped us to quickly identify the issue! Both of them were due to the recent changes on the Warp gates: any time you were building one, you were getting one of these softlocks.

Fix:

Softlock while repairing buildings (production phase)

Softlock while getting the Night report

For the players softlocked during the Night report, you will need to redo the Night (your save will take you back to the beginning of the Night).

For the players softlocked during the production phase, you can carry on as usual.

Thank you for reading, and enjoy your fights!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1105670/view/3362518992755285765

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and join our [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames)!