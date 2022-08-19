 Skip to content

Survivor Of The Journey update for 19 August 2022

patch 0.007

patch 0.007

update



-Damage to Pumpkin and Mr.Mandeuk has been lowered

-Waterball damage increased

-The range of fireballs increases when you level up

bugfix

-Fixed a bug where the timer did not stop when the character died

