v0.60 Bug Fixes

Hello Fellow Romans!

We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

Early Access v0.60 Hotfix Notes:

Following bugs are now fixed;

Day/Night cycles are extended

Saving then loading with a horse leaves a saddle floating where horse was

Road is gone at home building site

Fish swimming in air at forest areas without water

Collect 10 wood quest doesn't appear to work, halting any further quest progress

Doors and windows bar cannot be placed (You need to be close to the door grid)

Place a well, then after using well, the "Press Z" remains

Many trees are now clipped

Additional trees appear in front of Hector while walking towards a lone tree to chop

Killing bandits on road to Gregorius - shield disappears from inv but is still in Hector's hand (Press "7" or Num7 for unequip)

After killing bandits a red circle appears and cannot use inv or load/quit menus - task manager to end program

Many floating stones and sticks, people dropping from sky - several NPC's now have red/black darth maul faces

Floating items in Agora, grass is everywhere covering roads, marble paths, bottom of baskets and troughs

1.6mil gained from gambling - Ganicus never lost a battle - bet 100, bet 200, bet 400 etc.

NPC's feet are under the ground

Furniture save problem

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.