Update v1.1.3 - Hotfix & Random Terrain Generation for level creators

Hey Crystal Cavers!

Thanks to a fantastic community of level creators, we now have over 700 custom levels made? That's almost one new level every third day since the last year, which is simply impressive. Hardcore, casual, puzzle, funny, weird, tribute levels, I'm sure you will find something that you will enjoy, or simply play them all, and you're good for a while! ːcc_myloː

This hot-fix/update is fixing a very old bug that has been pesting new level creators since day one, and it is adding even more tools for level creators.

Fixes ːcc_explosionː

If you created a level after playing a studio level, you could lose your custom level by testing it and finishing it. This would replace your creation with an empty map.

New in Level Editor ːcc_strawberryː

Random Terrain generation

Are you having problems coming up with a level layout idea? Sweat no more! Use the new Random Terrain generation feature to generate random terrain using a random theme.



Long requested feature is finally here. The grid will show you the center lines of the levels so you can plan and split levels easily without counting tiles.

Want to see the whole map while designing it? Press the' T' shortcut and change zoom levels.

You can now speed up your level design process by copying tiles by right-clicking on them.

It's time to get digging! ːcc_myloː