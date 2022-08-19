 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 19 August 2022

v0.11.3 B1

Share · View all patches · Build 9346154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added in-game Changelog
  • added more tooltips to Factory
  • added artifact 'Vine Monster'
  • added module 'Toxic Piranha Ivy'
  • added Attack Range to Town stats
  • added buy max. for server hardware in the Headquarters
Changes
  • scanning requirements for crafter items are now using a more quest-like system instead of 1000 of the same item type
  • scanning requirements in the second floor of the Factory show completed requirements with a checkmark
  • lowered the base cost of the auto-mass generation for the Fabricator upgrade from e25 to e20
  • raised the max. level of auto-mass generation for the Fabricator by 5
  • recipes can now be queued up for crafting or fabricating in the first floor if they have been scanned
  • recipes in the Factory can now be right clicked to pin them instead of using a button
  • removed the 'show recipe' button from Factory items and instead the entire bar is now clickable
  • 'equipped' AI enum entry for Museum inventories has been replaced with 'loadout'
Fixes
  • fixed lava components in Power Plant filling the log files with debug messages
  • fixed certain Factory items showing their internal tier

__
