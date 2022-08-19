v0.11.3 B1

Changelog
New Stuff
- added in-game Changelog
- added more tooltips to Factory
- added artifact 'Vine Monster'
- added module 'Toxic Piranha Ivy'
- added Attack Range to Town stats
- added buy max. for server hardware in the Headquarters
Changes
- scanning requirements for crafter items are now using a more quest-like system instead of 1000 of the same item type
- scanning requirements in the second floor of the Factory show completed requirements with a checkmark
- lowered the base cost of the auto-mass generation for the Fabricator upgrade from e25 to e20
- raised the max. level of auto-mass generation for the Fabricator by 5
- recipes can now be queued up for crafting or fabricating in the first floor if they have been scanned
- recipes in the Factory can now be right clicked to pin them instead of using a button
- removed the 'show recipe' button from Factory items and instead the entire bar is now clickable
- 'equipped' AI enum entry for Museum inventories has been replaced with 'loadout'
Fixes
- fixed lava components in Power Plant filling the log files with debug messages
- fixed certain Factory items showing their internal tier
