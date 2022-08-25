Outriders has been updated - 25.08.2022

Patch Notes:
-
Fixed a bug with the Technomancer's Grim Inventor Set that was causing the Set Bonus to stop working consistently.
-
Resolved a number of issues with the Apocalypse Tier System which either prevented players from progressing or led to other players instantly levelling up their tiers.
-
Granted all character that had been missing an Ascension point their missing point.
- The bug that caused this issue was fixed in a previous patch, but the work to grant the missing point had to be done separately.
Changed files in this update