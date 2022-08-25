Outriders has been updated - 25.08.2022

 Skip to content

OUTRIDERS update for 25 August 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed a bug with the Technomancer's Grim Inventor Set that was causing the Set Bonus to stop working consistently.

  • Resolved a number of issues with the Apocalypse Tier System which either prevented players from progressing or led to other players instantly levelling up their tiers.

  • Granted all character that had been missing an Ascension point their missing point.

    • The bug that caused this issue was fixed in a previous patch, but the work to grant the missing point had to be done separately.

