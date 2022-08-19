[New build - DEFAULT] 22w32b: Community suggestions and hotfixes

This build add a few suggestions from the community and a few more fixes.
Suggestions:
- #4863 "Teleport to any ship" and "Enable Fast Move Keys" are now inside the F1 menu, which mean they are saved.
- #4859 A new "Free Look Toggle" keybind has been added. It is not set by default. Previous keybind "Free Look" is renamed to "Free Look Hold".
- #4845 Small tile triangle and Glow Pipe Thin brick added.
Hotfixes:
- #4848 Computer hitbox
- #4843 Camera command position
- #4837 Transparent windows issue when painted with a material
- #4847 Target Grid wrong positioning on non-grid scalable blocks.
Changed files in this update