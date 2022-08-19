 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 19 August 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w32b: Community suggestions and hotfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build add a few suggestions from the community and a few more fixes.

Suggestions:

  • #4863 "Teleport to any ship" and "Enable Fast Move Keys" are now inside the F1 menu, which mean they are saved.
  • #4859 A new "Free Look Toggle" keybind has been added. It is not set by default. Previous keybind "Free Look" is renamed to "Free Look Hold".
  • #4845 Small tile triangle and Glow Pipe Thin brick added.

Hotfixes:

  • #4848 Computer hitbox
  • #4843 Camera command position
  • #4837 Transparent windows issue when painted with a material
  • #4847 Target Grid wrong positioning on non-grid scalable blocks.

