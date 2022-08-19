 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Monarch 2 update for 19 August 2022

Version 0.81 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9345658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick update to address various bugs and imbalances introduced in the previous version.

  • [balance] More turns need to pass before squadrons start being decommissioned due to an old age. But very old squadrons fall apart (get decommissioned) much faster now.

  • [balance] Rebalanced manufacturing and minerals so in general you need less minerals.

  • [balance] Added a free quota of raw minerals (especially useful for Young Empire starts), listed as "Mining from asteroids".

  • [balance] Space borne creatures attack pattern and power redesigned.

  • [balance] Cyber March made much less aggressive.

  • [interface] Improved squadrons tooltips. Added number of squadrons decommissioned last turn (individually per squadron and globally as a summary).

  • [interface] Biohazard tooltip improved (mentioned Slugs spread it).

  • [interface] Rare resources tooltips unified and cleaned up.

  • [fix] Stalemate on leftover existing forces when an alien race was annihilated while attempting to conquer imperial worlds (now all annihilated races have all their forces disbanded).

  • [fix] Grand Legislator online achievement not triggering properly.

  • [fix] Datalink upgrade incorrectly possible to install when the ship already had Datalink as standard.

  • [fix] Space borne creatures being spawned only on a single planet at once instead of on all planets on the galactic rim.

Compatibility note: NO CHANGE, this version works with v0.80+ savefiles (note that each time a savefile compatibility is broken a new Beta branch with the old version is created so you can always finish your game in progress).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1437751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link