Version 0.81 released

Just a quick update to address various bugs and imbalances introduced in the previous version.
-
[balance] More turns need to pass before squadrons start being decommissioned due to an old age. But very old squadrons fall apart (get decommissioned) much faster now.
-
[balance] Rebalanced manufacturing and minerals so in general you need less minerals.
-
[balance] Added a free quota of raw minerals (especially useful for Young Empire starts), listed as "Mining from asteroids".
-
[balance] Space borne creatures attack pattern and power redesigned.
-
[balance] Cyber March made much less aggressive.
-
[interface] Improved squadrons tooltips. Added number of squadrons decommissioned last turn (individually per squadron and globally as a summary).
-
[interface] Biohazard tooltip improved (mentioned Slugs spread it).
-
[interface] Rare resources tooltips unified and cleaned up.
-
[fix] Stalemate on leftover existing forces when an alien race was annihilated while attempting to conquer imperial worlds (now all annihilated races have all their forces disbanded).
-
[fix] Grand Legislator online achievement not triggering properly.
-
[fix] Datalink upgrade incorrectly possible to install when the ship already had Datalink as standard.
-
[fix] Space borne creatures being spawned only on a single planet at once instead of on all planets on the galactic rim.
Compatibility note: NO CHANGE, this version works with v0.80+ savefiles (note that each time a savefile compatibility is broken a new Beta branch with the old version is created so you can always finish your game in progress).
Changed files in this update