Version 0.81 released

Just a quick update to address various bugs and imbalances introduced in the previous version.

[balance] More turns need to pass before squadrons start being decommissioned due to an old age. But very old squadrons fall apart (get decommissioned) much faster now.

[balance] Rebalanced manufacturing and minerals so in general you need less minerals.

[balance] Added a free quota of raw minerals (especially useful for Young Empire starts), listed as "Mining from asteroids".

[balance] Space borne creatures attack pattern and power redesigned.

[balance] Cyber March made much less aggressive.

[interface] Improved squadrons tooltips. Added number of squadrons decommissioned last turn (individually per squadron and globally as a summary).

[interface] Biohazard tooltip improved (mentioned Slugs spread it).

[interface] Rare resources tooltips unified and cleaned up.

[fix] Stalemate on leftover existing forces when an alien race was annihilated while attempting to conquer imperial worlds (now all annihilated races have all their forces disbanded).

[fix] Grand Legislator online achievement not triggering properly.

[fix] Datalink upgrade incorrectly possible to install when the ship already had Datalink as standard.