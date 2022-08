Share · View all patches · Build 9345567 · Last edited 19 August 2022 – 10:46:20 UTC by Wendy

We are pleased to announce that "Like Dreamer" has been updated to version 1.12.

This update includes the following changes

Revised some parts of the manual

Fixed a bug that each unlock does not refer to clear help mode.

Adjusted the stage start position in practice mode for stage 9.

Fixed a problem with the boss timer displaying seconds under a comma.

Fixed a bug in the results screen display.