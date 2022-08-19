 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 19 August 2022

2.4.2 Feathers and Fixes!

Last edited by Wendy

Apologies on this patch taking so long, I got COVID last week- can you believe it? Pure ass. Stay safe out there.

The grasslands maps have been temp removed- there's some stuff I need to fix with them and I don't want to put misbehaving maps into the game

I made a major change to the editors and I'm using you guys as guinea pigs to see if everything is working well

Changes

  • Changed up main menu
  • Added ear feathers, sorted by right and left, top and bottom- for all species


  • Raptors can now gather feathers by grooming. A feather should be added to your inventory every 5 seconds.
  • Ear feather recipes and variations are unlocked as you gather feathers all the way up to 53
  • Editors are now sorted by body part
  • Raptor wing trails now only show when you've hit top flight speed
  • New in game camera (Oh boy)
  • Added options for the color filter under Graphics in settings
  • Max view Distance increased from 2000 -> 5000
  • Capybara should talk again (Forgot to test this)

Fixes

  • Cavern under Tombet should be visible again
  • Offline Editors should work fine
  • Suricate old tilted muzzle returned
  • Canis pharaoh ears returned
  • Settings button on main menu works in one click instead of two
  • Seeky FOR REAL does not show up again if you spin his wheel
  • Fixed felis camera in character selection
  • Removed ASM's pause screen
  • You go back to walking animation if you stop running but continue to move
  • The sky was missing

