2.4.2 Feathers and Fixes!

Apologies on this patch taking so long, I got COVID last week- can you believe it? Pure ass. Stay safe out there.
The grasslands maps have been temp removed- there's some stuff I need to fix with them and I don't want to put misbehaving maps into the game
I made a major change to the editors and I'm using you guys as guinea pigs to see if everything is working well
Changes
- Changed up main menu
- Added ear feathers, sorted by right and left, top and bottom- for all species
- Raptors can now gather feathers by grooming. A feather should be added to your inventory every 5 seconds.
- Ear feather recipes and variations are unlocked as you gather feathers all the way up to 53
- Editors are now sorted by body part
- Raptor wing trails now only show when you've hit top flight speed
- New in game camera (Oh boy)
- Added options for the color filter under Graphics in settings
- Max view Distance increased from 2000 -> 5000
- Capybara should talk again (Forgot to test this)
Fixes
- Cavern under Tombet should be visible again
- Offline Editors should work fine
- Suricate old tilted muzzle returned
- Canis pharaoh ears returned
- Settings button on main menu works in one click instead of two
- Seeky FOR REAL does not show up again if you spin his wheel
- Fixed felis camera in character selection
- Removed ASM's pause screen
- You go back to walking animation if you stop running but continue to move
- The sky was missing
Changed files in this update