2.4.2 Feathers and Fixes!

Apologies on this patch taking so long, I got COVID last week- can you believe it? Pure ass. Stay safe out there.

The grasslands maps have been temp removed- there's some stuff I need to fix with them and I don't want to put misbehaving maps into the game

I made a major change to the editors and I'm using you guys as guinea pigs to see if everything is working well

Changes

Changed up main menu

Added ear feathers, sorted by right and left, top and bottom- for all species







Raptors can now gather feathers by grooming. A feather should be added to your inventory every 5 seconds.

Ear feather recipes and variations are unlocked as you gather feathers all the way up to 53

Editors are now sorted by body part

Raptor wing trails now only show when you've hit top flight speed

New in game camera (Oh boy)

Added options for the color filter under Graphics in settings

Max view Distance increased from 2000 -> 5000

Capybara should talk again (Forgot to test this)

Fixes