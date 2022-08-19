update 104.0

Hello Wild Friends
- Hello Wild Friends we have made adjustments to the giraffe.
-Adjusted ambient sounds which is above normal.
-Adjusted ambient sounds that are louder than normal
-Speed up to max 5x for testing.
Animals
Giraffe
-adjusted giraffe call animation and sounds 1 and 2.
-Adjusted baby, juvie, Sub and Elder weight.
-Adjusted skin Dark giraffe this with eye material.
-Adjusted giraffe trot speed.
Adjusted the speed of the giraffe trot -Helped juvie giraffe make group with lions.
For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update