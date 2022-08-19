 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 19 August 2022

update 104.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wild Friends

  • Hello Wild Friends we have made adjustments to the giraffe.

-Adjusted ambient sounds which is above normal.

-Adjusted ambient sounds that are louder than normal

-Speed up to max 5x for testing.

Animals

Giraffe

-adjusted giraffe call animation and sounds 1 and 2.
-Adjusted baby, juvie, Sub and Elder weight.
-Adjusted skin Dark giraffe this with eye material.
-Adjusted giraffe trot speed.
Adjusted the speed of the giraffe trot -Helped juvie giraffe make group with lions.

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

