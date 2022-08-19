update 104.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9345382 · Last edited 19 August 2022 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Wild Friends we have made adjustments to the giraffe.

-Adjusted ambient sounds which is above normal.

-Speed up to max 5x for testing.

Animals

Giraffe

-adjusted giraffe call animation and sounds 1 and 2.

-Adjusted baby, juvie, Sub and Elder weight.

-Adjusted skin Dark giraffe this with eye material.

-Adjusted giraffe trot speed.

Adjusted the speed of the giraffe trot -Helped juvie giraffe make group with lions.

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.