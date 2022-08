Another patch to get rid of bugs that I and other players have found in the game, one of them in particular was not present in the past builds of the game.

Increased the upload speed of the repair and the report task.

Fixed the glitch when selecting a task.

.ecnaraeppa eht rettam on su eb lliw syawla dna era ew ,seil sih eveileb ton oD

Fixed audio issues.