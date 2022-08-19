1.0.5 Update
- Hard difficulty has been added.
- The duration of each difficulty has been changed. (Easy = 10 minutes, Normal = 15 minutes, Hard = 20 minutes)
- Fixed an issue where the volume of certain sounds could not be adjusted.
