Hotfix patch v0.5.8.B - Fixing a memory leak in the skill array system!

Hey gladiators, just a small but important patch for your Friday - I've been able to solve an issue facing higher level characters whereby skill arrays kept accumulating data to the point where they could cause the game to crash!

You might have noticed with some high level gladiators, there would be a pause when accessing the skill buttons, this was because the game was looping through arrays up to 130,000 items in length!!! Not sure how I missed this but it's been fixed thankfully.

Next patch will be v0.6.0, which is a big one and contains new special rules for arenas, this will really change gameplay up ! This patch is probably a week or two away.

Cheers all, have a great weekend ! Oli

V 0.5.8.B ( August 19, 2022 ):

Fixed a bug where gladiators with one arm could still wield bows

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---