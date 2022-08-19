 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Playtest update for 19 August 2022

Latest and greatest

Share · View all patches · Build 9344952

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • I believe the bug with spamming the audio recording should be fixed.
  • Archives and pickups for all three locations are complete - feel free to investigate everywhere.
  • Adjusted ghost behaviors - some activity will be minor until notes from the pickups are written in the notebook. For example, you probably will not get a photo unless you have several notes on a particular ghost.
  • Pick-up items are in the general location where the ghost is haunting. But you may have to open closets and look around. They are random and don't spawn in the same spot. The more evidence you gather the more likely you are to find the pick-up.
  • Voice lines have not been added yet.

