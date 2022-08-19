Chrono Ark EA 1.91b

Adjustments
- During combat, if you have no remaining Standby, you can now consume 1 mana to use Standby.
- During combat, added an outline effect on monsters and allies when selecting a target.
- You can now open the party information tab in the item select UI.
Balance
Helia
- Flame Arrow : Changed effect.
- Flame Eruption : Removed Cannot be Fixed limit. You can now check your deck even if the skill misses.
- Solarbolt : Added Ignore Taunt.
- Solar Storm : Fixed a bug where overload caused by Solar Storm was factored into skill cost.
Selena
- Power of the Full Moon, Radiant Moonlight : Changed effect.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where language would change after starting in a new slot.
- Fixed a bug where consumables used in the playthrough results window were affected by previous playthroughs.
