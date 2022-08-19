 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Ark update for 19 August 2022

Chrono Ark EA 1.91b

Share · View all patches · Build 9344944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Adjustments
  • During combat, if you have no remaining Standby, you can now consume 1 mana to use Standby.
  • During combat, added an outline effect on monsters and allies when selecting a target.
  • You can now open the party information tab in the item select UI.
Balance

Helia

  • Flame Arrow : Changed effect.
  • Flame Eruption : Removed Cannot be Fixed limit. You can now check your deck even if the skill misses.
  • Solarbolt : Added Ignore Taunt.
  • Solar Storm : Fixed a bug where overload caused by Solar Storm was factored into skill cost.

Selena

  • Power of the Full Moon, Radiant Moonlight : Changed effect.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug where language would change after starting in a new slot.
  • Fixed a bug where consumables used in the playthrough results window were affected by previous playthroughs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1188931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link