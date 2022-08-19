New breakable props, Option to load custom image for Page 3 WSB

1.0.0.80
- New Props
- Workbench
- Reloading bench
- Beer Bottle x2
- Coke Can
- Redbull Can
- Wine Bottle
- Breakable & shootable props with effects
- Option to load custom image as the image for the Layout page instead
