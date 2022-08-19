 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 19 August 2022

New breakable props, Option to load custom image for Page 3 WSB

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0.80

  • New Props
  • Workbench
  • Reloading bench
  • Beer Bottle x2
  • Coke Can
  • Redbull Can
  • Wine Bottle
  • Breakable & shootable props with effects
  • Option to load custom image as the image for the Layout page instead

