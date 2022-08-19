 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VOIDCRISIS update for 19 August 2022

VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

Share · View all patches · Build 9344853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

IA skills can be unlocked by playing the game repeatedly.

The unlocked IA skills are of the type that "directly improve the performance of skills".

This time, we are releasing some IA skills that can enhance the skills that were well received in Talk to Players #1!

TRIGLAV： Plus Target
　　　　　The increased beam of Wing Lasers to 8

　
BLACK ROSE： Vibes・up
　　　　　　 The Immortal Dance Effect duration increased by 5 seconds

GRIMHILDE： Anger
　　　　　　Witches' Wrath cooldown was reduced by 3 seconds and the range radius increased by 2000

PIED PIPER：Encoreter
　　　　　The cooldown is reduced by 1 second when defeating an enemy with Control Killer and Skill Killer

The unlocked IA skills can only be used after they are equipped in the IA settings screen, so please note this!


TRIGLAV Plus Target

Changed depots in early-development branch

View more data in app history for build 9344853
Depot 1817561
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link