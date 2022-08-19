VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

Share · View all patches · Build 9344853 · Last edited 19 August 2022 – 04:06:33 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

IA skills can be unlocked by playing the game repeatedly.

The unlocked IA skills are of the type that "directly improve the performance of skills".

This time, we are releasing some IA skills that can enhance the skills that were well received in Talk to Players #1!

TRIGLAV： Plus Target

The increased beam of Wing Lasers to 8



BLACK ROSE： Vibes・up

The Immortal Dance Effect duration increased by 5 seconds

GRIMHILDE： Anger

Witches' Wrath cooldown was reduced by 3 seconds and the range radius increased by 2000

PIED PIPER：Encoreter

The cooldown is reduced by 1 second when defeating an enemy with Control Killer and Skill Killer

The unlocked IA skills can only be used after they are equipped in the IA settings screen, so please note this!



