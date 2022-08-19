VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

IA skills can be unlocked by playing the game repeatedly.
The unlocked IA skills are of the type that "directly improve the performance of skills".
This time, we are releasing some IA skills that can enhance the skills that were well received in Talk to Players #1!
TRIGLAV： Plus Target
The increased beam of Wing Lasers to 8
BLACK ROSE： Vibes・up
The Immortal Dance Effect duration increased by 5 seconds
GRIMHILDE： Anger
Witches' Wrath cooldown was reduced by 3 seconds and the range radius increased by 2000
PIED PIPER：Encoreter
The cooldown is reduced by 1 second when defeating an enemy with Control Killer and Skill Killer
The unlocked IA skills can only be used after they are equipped in the IA settings screen, so please note this!
