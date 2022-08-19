Island Idle RPG - July Update 2.5.0

Hello folks,

I'm very pleased to announce the release of the version 2.5.0 with more content for you! I would like to thank you for your priceless feedback! You can find the update as follows:

[NEW] Two new Vehicles ( Submarine and Flying Ship ) to reach the New Dungeons

[NEW] A Dungeon in a Floating Island and a Dungeon Under Water

[NEW] 13 New Enemies including 3 Elemental Dragons that you will find in the Floating Dungeon

[NEW] 30 New items

[NEW] A new Mine to gather gold to craft golden weapons

[FIX] Now there is a limit of workers to gathering resources

Many bug fixes and improvements