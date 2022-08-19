 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Island Idle RPG update for 19 August 2022

Island Idle RPG - July Update 2.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9344724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello folks,
I'm very pleased to announce the release of the version 2.5.0 with more content for you! I would like to thank you for your priceless feedback! You can find the update as follows:

  • [NEW] Two new Vehicles ( Submarine and Flying Ship ) to reach the New Dungeons
  • [NEW] A Dungeon in a Floating Island and a Dungeon Under Water
  • [NEW] 13 New Enemies including 3 Elemental Dragons that you will find in the Floating Dungeon
  • [NEW] 30 New items
  • [NEW] A new Mine to gather gold to craft golden weapons
  • [FIX] Now there is a limit of workers to gathering resources
  • Many bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023811
  • Loading history…
Depot 2023812
  • Loading history…
Depot 2023813
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link