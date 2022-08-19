 Skip to content

Harry Is A Porter update for 19 August 2022

Update Level | New Puzzles Mode Levels

Share · View all patches · Build 9344692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The level layout of bomb fruit was optimized to reduce the difficulty of the level.
Added a fourth level mechanic to Puzzle mode -- "Flying wheel"

