STRANGER 1.3.0 MAJOR UPDATE, NEW Nightmare Mode, NEW MOD SUPPORT, Much more!

Hey! Im happy to bring the biggest update yet (already 3 major updates since release one week ago haha!) This update brings so many new things to STRANGER! I'm excited for you all to give it a go.

1.3.0 Patch Notes

-Added Mod support to STRANGER!

-You can now customize the way the STRANGER looks easily! Anyone can do it, simply find a image online or upload an image (Similar to popular game Gmod) Check GIF below for example!





-Nightmare mode small house

-A whole new gamemode for the small house! (Coming to family home soon).

-All info regarding nightmare mode is REDACTED. You will have to discover it yourself!

Minor Changes

-Adjusted extreme difficulties

-Fixed Permalock glitch on map#2

-Performance Fixes

-Adjusted menu layout/design

-Added hallucinations

-Fixed Piano/Permalock conflict #2

-Multiple Minor bug fixes

-Other hidden updates

-Adjusted Permalock brightness

-Adjusted lighting in VR

-Streetlight overhaul in VR

-Fixed spelling errors

-Multiple other changes/fixes

-Hidden updates (;

Have fun playing! Can't wait to see all the funny clips of the new mod support!

Be sure to share your experience in the community discord: https://discord.gg/GXUpHvxmKu