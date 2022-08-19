STRANGER 1.3.0 MAJOR UPDATE, NEW Nightmare Mode, NEW MOD SUPPORT, Much more!

Developer Note:
Hey! Im happy to bring the biggest update yet (already 3 major updates since release one week ago haha!) This update brings so many new things to STRANGER! I'm excited for you all to give it a go.
1.3.0 Patch Notes
MAJOR UPDATES
-Added Mod support to STRANGER!
-You can now customize the way the STRANGER looks easily! Anyone can do it, simply find a image online or upload an image (Similar to popular game Gmod) Check GIF below for example!
-Nightmare mode small house
-A whole new gamemode for the small house! (Coming to family home soon).
-All info regarding nightmare mode is REDACTED. You will have to discover it yourself!
Minor Changes
-Adjusted extreme difficulties
-Fixed Permalock glitch on map#2
-Performance Fixes
-Adjusted menu layout/design
-Added hallucinations
-Fixed Piano/Permalock conflict #2
-Multiple Minor bug fixes
-Other hidden updates
-Adjusted Permalock brightness
-Adjusted lighting in VR
-Streetlight overhaul in VR
-Fixed spelling errors
-Multiple other changes/fixes
-Hidden updates (;
Have fun playing! Can't wait to see all the funny clips of the new mod support!
Be sure to share your experience in the community discord: https://discord.gg/GXUpHvxmKu
Changed files in this update