Cry of Athena Playtest update for 19 August 2022

M1 Bayonet Added; Various Bug Fixes; Secret Skull

19 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added M1 Bayonet as a weapon which is used for the M1 Garand
  • Other HMD compatibility work
  • Rifleman animation temporary fixes
  • Enfield spawns with bayonet
  • Fixed pause menu and player pawn scaling when going into God Mode
  • Added Elevator down button at bottom of elevator to prevent players getting stuck.
  • Added secret blue skull to City Rooftops - message Kami if you find it.

Disclaimer: Picture is not a hint of where skull is, just showing how it looks. It is not on top of a wood stack at all.

