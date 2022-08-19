M1 Bayonet Added; Various Bug Fixes; Secret Skull

Added M1 Bayonet as a weapon which is used for the M1 Garand

Other HMD compatibility work

Rifleman animation temporary fixes

Enfield spawns with bayonet

Fixed pause menu and player pawn scaling when going into God Mode

Added Elevator down button at bottom of elevator to prevent players getting stuck.

Added secret blue skull to City Rooftops - message Kami if you find it.

Disclaimer: Picture is not a hint of where skull is, just showing how it looks. It is not on top of a wood stack at all.

