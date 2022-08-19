M1 Bayonet Added; Various Bug Fixes; Secret Skull

- Added M1 Bayonet as a weapon which is used for the M1 Garand
- Other HMD compatibility work
- Rifleman animation temporary fixes
- Enfield spawns with bayonet
- Fixed pause menu and player pawn scaling when going into God Mode
- Added Elevator down button at bottom of elevator to prevent players getting stuck.
- Added secret blue skull to City Rooftops - message Kami if you find it.
Disclaimer: Picture is not a hint of where skull is, just showing how it looks. It is not on top of a wood stack at all.
Changed files in this update