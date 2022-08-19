8/18: Shop Balance Changes, Save Fixes, and Bugfixes

Hello! We're here with a bugfix patch that accompanies a big gameplay change.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wipe your shop progress this patch. We're very sorry about that! We'll try to keep the number of times this occurs to a low number, but sometimes it's necessary in this playtest build as we rework our save system + shop systems throughout the coming months.

Shop Balance Changes

Performance-based Group Spawning

A big thing we're focusing on in the coming weeks is shop progression. There are a few things we want to introduce to the playtest build throughout the weeks, most notably NPC employees, but we'll start with the basics first: customer flow.

For this patch, we're experimenting with customers spawning in groups. If you run your shop well, you'll see larger groups of customers appear more often.

Quick Sale Register

We've heard a lot of feedback from players that there's a subset of players who don't enjoy the bartering minigame.

We're planning on having automation take over mid to late game in the form of NPC employees who'll cash out customers at the register and self-serve machines where customers can check themselves out.

For now, we've added a Quick Sale Register to the game to alleviate this pain point for players who don't enjoy the bartering minigame. It's quite fun to just run over and cash people out instantly, if you're more of an adventurer type gamer who wants to get back out there!

Let us know how these changes feel over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers!

Patch Notes

Changes

Added Quick Sale Register to the Research Table, which allows you to skip the bartering minigame but only sell items for their base price

Added group spawning, which is tied to your shop reputation

Reduced customer patience drain rate by half

Added the Firestack attribute

Firestack is applied on hit from certain fire based items such as the Torch. Instead of instantly setting entities on fire, you must now apply 3 stacks of Firestack on the entity. Added first pass of GPU Instancer to building pieces to improve performance on large player builds

Reduced Trash Bag HP

Trash Bag item now explodes on impact when thrown

Moved customer spawn points closer to the shop in the Steam Survival Fest map

Police now spawn from any point in the map that players can't see, instead of predetermined spawn locations

Updated ocean sounds

Changed language of sale results to be less abrasive

Police can no longer report crimes because they caused too many police officers to spawn

Changed bartering minigame difficulty based on base price

Rebalanced customer flow progression based on shop reputation

Improved and optimized footstep VFX

Added more weapon hit variation support

Changed several item SFX

Fixes