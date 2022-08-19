8/18: Shop Balance Changes, Save Fixes, and Bugfixes

Hello! We're here with a bugfix patch that accompanies a big gameplay change.
Unfortunately, we'll have to wipe your shop progress this patch. We're very sorry about that! We'll try to keep the number of times this occurs to a low number, but sometimes it's necessary in this playtest build as we rework our save system + shop systems throughout the coming months.
Shop Balance Changes
Performance-based Group Spawning
A big thing we're focusing on in the coming weeks is shop progression. There are a few things we want to introduce to the playtest build throughout the weeks, most notably NPC employees, but we'll start with the basics first: customer flow.
For this patch, we're experimenting with customers spawning in groups. If you run your shop well, you'll see larger groups of customers appear more often.
Quick Sale Register
We've heard a lot of feedback from players that there's a subset of players who don't enjoy the bartering minigame.
We're planning on having automation take over mid to late game in the form of NPC employees who'll cash out customers at the register and self-serve machines where customers can check themselves out.
For now, we've added a Quick Sale Register to the game to alleviate this pain point for players who don't enjoy the bartering minigame. It's quite fun to just run over and cash people out instantly, if you're more of an adventurer type gamer who wants to get back out there!
Let us know how these changes feel
Patch Notes
Changes
- Added Quick Sale Register to the Research Table, which allows you to skip the bartering minigame but only sell items for their base price
- Added group spawning, which is tied to your shop reputation
- Reduced customer patience drain rate by half
- Added the Firestack attribute
Firestack is applied on hit from certain fire based items such as the Torch. Instead of instantly setting entities on fire, you must now apply 3 stacks of Firestack on the entity.
- Added first pass of GPU Instancer to building pieces to improve performance on large player builds
- Reduced Trash Bag HP
- Trash Bag item now explodes on impact when thrown
- Moved customer spawn points closer to the shop in the Steam Survival Fest map
- Police now spawn from any point in the map that players can't see, instead of predetermined spawn locations
- Updated ocean sounds
- Changed language of sale results to be less abrasive
- Police can no longer report crimes because they caused too many police officers to spawn
- Changed bartering minigame difficulty based on base price
- Rebalanced customer flow progression based on shop reputation
- Improved and optimized footstep VFX
- Added more weapon hit variation support
- Changed several item SFX
Fixes
- Fixed building hammer UI not appearing when loading in from a save sometimes
- Fixed rare crash for host and client when crafting
- Fixed shop progress not saving/loading
- Fixed being able to shift click into containers even if they are the wrong size for the container
- Fixed Bamboo item display textures
- Fixed issue where hovering over a recipe's ingredient wouldn't show the item's name
- Fixed some salvage items duplicating constantly in the Steam Survival Fest map
- Fixed order of operations for money pickup so that it always subtracts from the total
- Fixed bug where item rarity would change when freshly crafted and when placed in player inventory
- Optimized several shaders/textures for memory usage improvements
- Fixed rare case where some customers weren't being networked
- Fixed out of bounds error with network manager
- Fixed issue where player is unable to pick up their money when the first money item comes from a sale
- Fixed physics items not disabling physics if they get picked up manually
- Fixed bug where inventory slot UI shows item after taking it out
- Fixed save system reading wrong inventory if there are multiple inventories in an object
- Removed extra needs manager from the bamboo tree, which should help with performance
- Fixed bug where keybinds didn't save properly
- Optimized shader usage for memory optimization
- Fixed NRE in AI behavior which caused AI to get stuck sometimes
